BELOIT — Kellyse Lutzow, 14, has many talents. She can play trumpet, whirl a baton with expert precision, dance ballet and use sign language.
When not dazzling audiences with her lightning bolt of a smile she’s rounding up toys for children of incarcerated parents.
It’s just a day in the life of a Turner Middle School eighth grader crowned Princess of America Teen Miss Wisconsin on Feb. 21 in Prairie Du Chien.
At the pageant she wooed the audience by playing the trumpet to Beauty and the Beast’s “Tale as Old as Time” and donned a gown with a little party on the top—sparkly pearls—and pageant business on bottom—flowing pink fabric.
Although she can sometimes be spotted in sweats with a messy bun, her next pageant stop will be at the Princess of America Nationals in Branson, Missouri set for July 18-24.
Being a winner is not only about tending to her crown and perfecting her dance moves. With a platform of collecting toys for the children of incarcerated parents, Kellyse is calling on the community to round up toys as she prepares for her next pageant.
“Our goal is 100 toys and we have 23 right now,” Kellyse said.
The deadline for her toy drive is July 1.
Those who wish to donate toys for the cause can order them directly on Amazon at the following link for “Kellyse Cares for Kids” wish list at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1Y9M6HS6UAJ3O?ref_=wl_share.
People can also contact her mother, Kelly Lutzow, to arrange for a pickup by emailing her at kelly.lutzow@yahoo.com. Toys must be new.
Everyone also is invited to Kellyse’s fundraising brat sale to support her attending nationals on May 8 at River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave. starting at 10 a.m. She’s been holding the fundraisers for years as she worked her way around pageant stages near and far.
“A lot of people come out and support her,” mom Kelly said.
Kellyse’s first title was Miss American Coed Sweetheart at age 8; followed by Outstanding American Miss National Young Miss; Miss High School America Wisconsin Senior Elementary; American Royal Beauties Preteen.
Donning her crown and sash in an interview Tuesday, mom Kelly explained how her daughter seemed to have a glitzy side from birth.
“When she was little she was very fancy, a real girly girl. She would always ask me to do her hair fresh and paint her nails,” her mom said. “She was fancy yet tough.”
At her first pageant, National American Miss, she didn’t win, but finished in the top 10. Then she won first runner up at her next pageant with 70 other girls.
It didn’t take long for Kellyse to get hooked.
“When she’s on the stage she’s a different person. She lights up the stage,” her mom said.
“I like the practice it gives me. It helps me with speaking skills and gives me experience for a job interview, and I like to bring out my girly side sometimes,” Kellyse said.
Over the years Kellyse has perfected her talents. When her aunt was working at JustDane, formerly the Madison-area Urban Ministry, Kellyse started donating toys to be distributed through the charity to kids with incarcerated parents.
She’s been skillful at collecting toys from supporters as well as PlayMonster which usually generously donates many toys for her drives. In the past she rounded up more than 500 toys for JustDane. In the future Kellyse said she might consider a Rock County organization to donate the toys to if they can be distributed to children of the incarcerated.
Last year Kellyse took a break from collecting during COVID-19, but now she is ready to round up toys again.
She said her biological father left the home, and she feels for children who may be missing a parent physically.
Kellyse hopes to promote her platform more through the years as she plans to compete in Miss Beloit, Miss Wisconsin and Miss America.
For now, her mom said it’s a great way for her daughter to make friends and memories. They usually travel to a two-day pageant once a year. Mom and daughter usually make a little vacation out of it. When Kellyse is not performing, she’s maintaining her spot on the high honor roll and dreaming of her future.
She said her mom is her biggest supporter. Although pageants have a sensational portrayal in some TV shows, her mom said they are more natural and low key than portrayed. For example, this was the first year her daughter was allowed to wear makeup as part of the pageants.
Kellyse hopes the pageants will position her for future success. She said her dream is to first become an FBI profiler and later open a supper club where she will make guest appearances playing trumpet.