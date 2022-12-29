BELOIT- This Saturday, Dec. 31 is New Year’s Eve and to celebrate the start of 2023 many bars, restaurants and more in the Beloit area will offer specials and live music.
BELOITThe Beloit Club at 2327 South Riverside Drive will have a New Year’s Eve Party “Casino Royale” style Saturday night from 6 p.m.—midnight. The club will have a dinner buffet from 7—8:30 p.m.
The casino games will start at 8:30 p.m. as well as the DJ. There will be a late night snack at 11 p.m. and champagne at midnight. The dinner and dance/casino is $150, dinner only is $100 and casino only is $100. Tickets are available at beloitclub.com.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint at 500 Pleasant St. will have a special menu and live music Saturday. Dinner will be from 4—11 p.m. Live music starts at 6 p.m. with Andrew Robinson and then at 9:30 p.m. with Mike Dangerous Band. The night will end with a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations can be made at merrillandhoustons.com.
5Bar at 530 E. Grand Ave. will host what it is calling 34.5 Hours of Cocktails, New Years Eve: Disco-Ball Drop. The dress code is disco. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the doors and the kitchen open.
The DJ set starts at 9 p.m. and at midnight the ball will drop in the back and there will be a bubble toast.
Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. the New Years Brunch Service will begin with breakfast burritos with either veggie, chicken or chorizo. At 4 a.m. there will be a service industry toast with 5Bar employees. At 6 a.m. they will begin playing childhood cartoons and will begin serving special Cereal Cocktails (with Froot Loop and Cocoa Puff options).
The bar will have a pajama party at 9 a.m. and offer free hot cocoa to those in pajamas. 11 a.m. starts the bar’s official brunch menu from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. At noon the bar introduces the Sober Sips Menu which will include tea and mocktails and run all year. At 5 p.m. regular bar hours resume and at 9 p.m. a DJ will be in the back room. The bar will close Jan. 2 at 2 a.m.
The Velvet Buffalo at 500 Public Ave. will have specials from 4—10 p.m. Saturday. Specials include the Wisconsin Grasshopper which includes Grasshopper mousse ice cream with raspberry fluid gel, cookie crust and white chocolate. Reservations are almost full, those interested can visit Velvet Buffalo’s website.
The Turtle Tap at 1344 E. Grand Ave. will have live music on Friday and Saturday. The New Years Party Friday will feature The Young Fossils, Woody Elliot, Kyle Vance, Chris Degeyter and Mike Disch. Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday’s show will feature bands Saint Elsewhere, Bury The Enemy, Satin Black, Gided Cages and a free show with DJ Lougrodamous. Saturday’s music starts at 8 p.m. and will go till 2 a.m.
The Club Tavern at 1975 Porter Ave. will feature music from country band Over The Limit at 9 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH BELOIT, ILL.Palpable’s Club at 128 South Bluff Road will have a DJ, karaoke and dancing from 9 p.m.—2 a.m. The club also will have a free champagne toast at midnight.