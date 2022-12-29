JVG_211231_NYE_01
BELOIT- This Saturday, Dec. 31 is New Year’s Eve and to celebrate the start of 2023 many bars, restaurants and more in the Beloit area will offer specials and live music.

BELOITThe Beloit Club at 2327 South Riverside Drive will have a New Year’s Eve Party “Casino Royale” style Saturday night from 6 p.m.—midnight. The club will have a dinner buffet from 7—8:30 p.m.