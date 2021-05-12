BELOIT — The Beloit Health System will offer a walk-in vaccination clinic on May 20 for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement issued Wednesday.
The health system currently offers the Moderna vaccine which is available for individuals 18 and older.
No appointment is necessary for the May 20 clinic that will run from 12:30 - 5 p.m. in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road. Participants are asked to bring a health insurance card, if available, but no one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
Additional vaccine clinics will be announced soon.