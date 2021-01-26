JANESVILLE – SSM Health has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Dean Medical Group – Janesville East beginning on Thursday, Jan. 28.
This vaccination site will greatly expand vaccine access to patients identified as currently eligible under Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidelines.
All COVID-19 vaccinations will be by appointment only. A phone line, 608-250-1222, is available for eligible patients who are unable to access MyChart. Additional SSM Health Wisconsin vaccine information is updated regularly at https://www.ssmhealth.com/newsroom/2021/1/covid-19-vaccine-rollout-in-wisconsin.