ROCKTON—A new “chic garden” store has opened in a former machine shop which had been vacant for many years in downtown Rockton.
Rockton Garden Works, 130 S Blackhawk Boulevard, is filled with indoor decor and plants as well as lots of outdoor annuals and perennials. Loaded with hydrangeas and modern decor, the indoor and outdoor space is a mix of a garden store and a retreat with plenty of room for strolling. There are concrete planters, plant stands and macrame plant hangers and other items to give home and garden a fresh look.
“We still have some annuals in containers, said owner Sarah Sallinger. “Throw it on your patio. It’s already done for you.”
Sallinger, who has worked in healthcare management and is a 1999 Hononegah High School graduate, opened the spacious store in April. She said she learned her love of gardening from her parents and has always enjoyed landscaping. She’s followed well known gardeners on YouTube Channels and has taken online courses to hone her craft. When considering a business, she took inspiration from a variety of local shops including Bud and Sue’s Market in Roscoe.
“It was a happy place for me,” she said.
Sallinger said she noticed many area big box stores haven’t carrying as much variety in plants or many perennials anymore. She also was intrigued by the former machine shop she drove by and saw its potential.
With her husband in construction, he was able to help her renovate the space and take advantage of the character of the historic building. They purchased the building in October and finished renovations in April. The business has eight part-time employees including Sallinger’s friend Emily Williams who has helped her implement the “garden chic” design which includes hanging lights and calming ambiance.
“It was a big blank canvas,” Salinger said.
The store, which spans several rooms and indoor and outdoor areas, includes a place for kids to decorate pots at a little picnic table and lots of unique items to peruse. On Sunday, lots of customers were coming in and out to explore and lug out lots of plants.
Sallinger explained the shop also features soil amendments, compost, fertilizers, potting soil, fresh cut flowers and little bouquets for sale.
Sallinger is working on her cut flower farm and this August and September will have unique varieties of sun flowers and dahlia bouquets for sale. As the store moves into the fall, it will offer the autumn bouquet, corn stalks for decorating, pumpkins and mums. Poinsettias will be on sale in time for the holidays. The store will only be closed three months of the year, as Sallinger will offer plants for most season.
Hours are Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m.—6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.