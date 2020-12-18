BELOIT — Every day brings a new adventure, said Necole Littlejohn, whose dream of opening her own restaurant has come to fruition.
“The fun part is the people,” Littlejohn said. “Every day has growth, every day is different.”
Littlejohn, a former nurse who is from the Rockford area, opened Happy Hooks Fish & Restaurant in Beloit on Sept. 4. The new eatery is located inside a strip mall at 2715 Prairie Ave., Suite B.
She and her staff have been serving fish, desserts and “soul food” with plans to continue adding new items to their menu in the near future.
In January, Littlejohn said, they are looking to introduce specialty fish and seafood dinners to their growing menu that also includes chicken wings, pork chops and ribs.
Each week, the restaurant brings in about 200 pounds of fresh fish to serve.
Littlejohn said she has spent many hours planning ahead and designing her business from the inside out, and she is grateful for her hardworking team members.
“I’m just trying to put all these pieces together,” Littlejohn said. “It’s still a puzzle.”
Littlejohn said plans to open a brick and mortar shop began in 2019, and she hunted around for available spaces before finding a home for Happy Hooks.
The next steps involved fashioning customized tables and designing a theme inside the restaurant.
Because her mother has family ties to Mississippi and her dad has roots in Tennessee, Littlejohn said she felt inspired to pursue a southern cooking style restaurant.
To add the the theme, Littlejohn ordered tree tops, food-grade wooden barrels and decorative cable spools to forge hand-crafted tables for the interior. She washed and stained the wood herself.
The restaurant also has murals of ocean creatures at the front door and decorative nets and sea critters lining the walls inside.
Littlejohn is also in the process of securing a brand new sign for her business.
“It’s awesome, it’s a great sense of accomplishment,” Littlejohn said.
Amidst COVID-19, Littlejohn said her staff has been offering curbside pickup and carryout orders while capacity indoors remains limited. Once safe to do so, Littlejohn said she is looking forward to welcoming many customers inside to sit and enjoy a meal.
Everyone loves to eat, Littlejohn said, and she is excited to continue sharing new memories with staff and community members.
Littlejohn said she has really appreciated receiving guidance from Rock County Jumpstart, which aims to support and mentor Black small business owners in the area. The organization has opened new doors and provided valuable networking opportunities, she said.
Happy Hooks Fish & Restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their business hours could be extended in the future.
For more information, visit the Happy Hooks Fish & Restaurant page on Facebook.