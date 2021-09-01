Two experienced dance instructors/directors are hosting an open house at their new studio from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.
Kimberly Daily and Courtney Kozlowski, business partners and instructors, are opening at their new location at 1970 Sutler Ave. in the Morgan Square complex.
Tours of the site will be given, Pickles the Clown will be present, raffles will be drawn, refreshments will be offered and class sign-ups will be available.
The Prestige Dance Company will offer lessons in tap, ballet, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and more.