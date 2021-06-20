BELOIT—Longtime Beloit resident Nailah Adama says she joined the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) to help ensure both departments continue to hire competent and respectful officers, while continuing to push public safety forward for all in the city.
Adama was appointed to replace the late-commissioner Ralph Berkeley who passed away on May 28.
She works as a school teacher at Merrill in the School District of Beloit. In total, she’s worked 15 years in the district. A native of Rockford and Chicago, Adama moved away to California before returning to Beloit in 2004.
“I tell people that Beloit is a hidden jewel and there’s a few things that we need to change, and it would be jewel of Wisconsin,” Adama said. “We are a small enough community where we could make some changes that get noticed on a national level. We have the ability to create the change we want to see here.”
Adama said she was passionate about social justice and ensuring justice for all and fair treatment, saying she wanted to join the PFC to help further that effort.
“The police and fire departments are the face of our city,” Adama said. “It’s important to get good people in there and maintain integrity, making sure we are looking out for all citizens.”
This isn’t her first time as a citizen involved in government, having previously served on the Beloit Community Development Authority (CDA) board.
“I want to make sure the communities I am a part of, being an African American woman and a mother, are represented in the decision making process in Beloit,” Adama added. “We need to make sure we hold space for everyone to have their voices heard. We are doing a better job of making that happen and I want to make sure we continue that.”
In the hiring of longtime police command staff member Andre Sayles as chief, Adama said it was “refreshing” to see someone like Sayles, who had been around Beloit for decades, in charge.
Adama said she wanted to focus her time on the PFC towards investigating the impacts of restorative justice initiatives in the city.
“We are a great-sized community for being an example for the country and I think it’s something we should take a serious look out,” she said. “I am really excited about hte things we can do together in Beloit.”