BELOIT—Overflowing Cup Associate Pastor and Executive Director Mark Archambault and his wife, Micquette Archambault, know they have big shoes to fill. They hope to help continue the torch of ministry carried for so many years by Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud, 79, and wife, Diana, and other loyal Cup volunteers such as Dave Rounds.
“We are standing on the shoulders of giants,” Mark Archambault said.
All volunteer-run, the Overflowing Cup offers programming three nights of the week at 1175 S. Madison Road. All events are at 7 p.m. Fogderud’s phone rings off the hook as he often responds to calls from police or hospital social workers to deal with those who are homeless, fighting addictions or needing food, gas cards and rides. The building is home to recovery meetings on Wednesdays, music concerts on Saturdays and services on Sundays. While Fogderud has no plans for retirement, he wanted to bring on some other pastors to get started with carrying on the Cup’s legacy.
The Archambaults arrived in June. They were happy to visit and do some ministry as Mark was a worship leader in the 1990s and early 2000s at the Overflowing Cup. They had such a good time, they decided to stay on at the Cup.
Over the years Mark had been a music minister, general minister, truck driver, construction business owner and was involved in publishing and photography.
He and his wife, Micquette, married 13 years ago in Arizona. Micquette, a former bartender of 22 years, is enthusiastic and loves to get people talking.
The Archambaults can relate to people with all sorts of struggles, including addiction. Micquette is a former meth and heroin addict, and her husband is no stranger to the challenges of loving family members with addiction. Before leaving Arizona, the couple was ministering to addicts and the homeless. They also had a YouTube show “New Beginnings” that focuses on new life in recovery, as opposed to dwelling too much in the past.
“It’s about the answer, not the problem,” Mark said.
Over the years Mark was a minister at all kinds of churches including more weather versions as he struggled with his wife and children’s addictions. Micquette became clean and sober in 2019. He said he had his own spiritual struggles, including getting over anger at those with addictions and how it impacted his life.
“I know what it’s like to have everything stolen,” Mark said. “I needed my own healing.”
The two hope to inspire and minister to those of all backgrounds, including addicts and those who love them. With so many ministries and volunteers at the Cup, the couple said they hope to build and support upon what is already there. They also realize the vast workload of the Fogderuds and that planning is needed to help carry on the mantle of service.
“I like building teams,” Mark said.
The Overflowing Cup has a long history in Beloit that Fogderud hopes to keep going as he gets older. He opened the Overflowing Cup with his late wife, Pat, and others in 1974 at 534 E. Grand Ave. The first of its kind in Beloit, the Christian coffeehouse offered a gathering place for youth and an upstairs for bands called the “Upper Room.”
Over the years the ministry moved more toward serving the homeless when Fogderud started offering shelter at homes he rented. Eventually he and others launched Harbor for the Homeless in 1984. It moved from another church to 334 E. Grand Ave., the original Jupiter store.
Over the four decades in Beloit, many musicians got their starts at the Cup, others found recovery or Jesus or both. Some of them came back as adult volunteers. The site acted as a donation center for clothing and other household items. Its stage was always welcome to those who wanted to preach, sing, read poetry or share other talents.