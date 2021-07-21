MADISON—A federal grand jury sitting in Madison indicted a New Mexico man on charges of using means of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Matthew D. Engelhardt, 32, of Roswell, New Mexico, was indicted Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The indictment alleges that from April 18, 2019 to June 30, 2021, Engelhardt used Facebook Messenger to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity for which a person could be charged under the laws of the State of Wisconsin, specifically, second degree sexual assault of a child. The indictment also alleges that on June 23, 2021, Engelhardt traveled in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person.
Engelhart was arrested in Janesville, Wisconsin, on June 30, 2021. He was charged with using Facebook Messenger to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on July 1. He is being held at the Dane County Jail. If convicted, Engelhardt faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison
The charges against Engelhardt are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; Janesville Police Department; and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.