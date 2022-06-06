CLINTON _ The opening of a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Clinton is bringing fresh flavor, spice and aroma to the community.
La Guacamaya was opened by owners Isaac and Amanda Campos on Jan. 3, and is already drawing guests with its authentic and innovative menu. Located at 232 Allen St. in the downtown district, La Guacamaya promises an exciting dining experience.
Amanda Campos said the restaurant is totally family owned, with husband Isaac and his brother, Leo Campos doing the cooking while she greets and seats guests. She explained that La Guacamaya is Spanish for macaw, the colorful, noisy bird mostly found in the tropics.
“We lost a baby last year,” Campos added. “On that day, a macaw visited us. We named the restaurant to honor both our lost child and the bird who came to visit.”
Amanda Campos is from Monroe and she met her husband in Janesville. Isaac Campos is from Oaxaca, Mexico.
“I grew up wanting to be independent and to make my own money,” Isaac Campos said. “At age 13, I started cooking for myself and earning a living. It came naturally. I became an expert at making cocoles, a Mexican sweet bread. Cooking is a lot better than working in a factory.”
Campos added that he has lived in the United States for 20-plus years, working for 17 years in a Janesville restaurant before opening La Guacamaya. He and his brother, Leo, are experienced at serving up traditional Mexican dishes—the kind that they eat at home every day and that the Campos share with their four children.
One of La Guacamaya’s menu attractions is molcajete, an all-in-one dinner served in the classic Mexican black tripod bowl. Molcajete Mix features steak, chicken, onion and poblano peppers, while Molcajete Guacamaya combines steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and ham, all served with beans and rice smothered in a rich sauce.
For those who love Mexican food, La Guacamaya offers all the favorites prepared with time-tested authentic flare. Visitors will find all the flavorful taco salads, fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, tacos and combination platters they crave as well as steak, seafood, and more.
“The burrito gordo (fat) is one of the most ordered meals,” Amanda Campos said.
La Guacamaya features lunch specials from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with prices ranging from $6.89 to $13.69. Diners can snack on four different kinds of nachos and five delicious dips including choriqueso, a sizzling combination of chorizo and melted cheese. It also offers a children’s menu and desserts. One choice is sopapillas, flour tortillas deep fried to a golden brown and served with honey, butter and cinnamon.
“I like to make everything myself from scratch,” Isaac Campos said.
While La Guacamaya is just getting started and beginning to be discovered, Amanda Campos said she wants the restaurant to be successful because she wants her children to not only grow up with the restaurant, but also one day they can take over and run it.
“La Guacamaya is the dream. We are following the dream,” she added.
La Guacamaya is open from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.—8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 3—7 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Guests can dine in or order carry-out from the extensive menu.
For reservations and carryout orders, call 608-676-6046 or visit La Guacamaya on their Facebook page.