New Life Ministries offers coats, vaccination By HILLARY GAVAN Senior staff writer Hillary Gavan Author email Oct 20, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Do you need a winter coat or a COVID-19 vaccination?New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St., is hosting a coat drive on Saturday, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will be provided. Mike Harper is coordinating the coat drive.There also will be a vaccine clinic from Beloit Area Community Health Center. In addition dental and behavioral services representatives will be in attendance as well.People are also welcome to donate coats of all sizes.Masks are required. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coat Drive Vaccination New Life Ministries Beloit Area Community Health Center Hillary Gavan Author email Follow Hillary Gavan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime