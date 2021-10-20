BELOIT—Do you need a winter coat or a COVID-19 vaccination?

New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St., is hosting a coat drive on Saturday, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will be provided. Mike Harper is coordinating the coat drive.

There also will be a vaccine clinic from Beloit Area Community Health Center. In addition dental and behavioral services representatives will be in attendance as well.

People are also welcome to donate coats of all sizes.

Masks are required.