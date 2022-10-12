ROSCOE - Patrick Trollop has been named the new chief of the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Trollop, who will begin his duties as chief effective Jan. 1, will take over the leadership of the fire department as current Chief Don Shoevlin retires.
The Board of Trustees of the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District announced the selection of Trollop as the new chief on Wednesday.
IFCA Assessment & Consulting Services, who specializes in the recruitment and assessment of potential candidates for senior level leaders in the fire service industry, assisted in the search for a new chief. Candidates were put through a rigorous testing and interview process to provide an objective evaluation of each candidate’s qualifications and expertise.
Trollop clearly demonstrated he has the necessary leadership style, personality and vision for the future, according to a news release from the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Trollop is currently a Battalion Chief with the Harlem-Roscoe department and has been with the department for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as a paramedic for five years for a private ambulance service in the Rockford area. He also served as as an Infantry Squad Leader in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Trollop has a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Management and is a graduate of the Managing Officer Training Program through the National Fire Academy.