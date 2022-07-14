BELOIT—Around 49 breweries from five states will be offering a taste of their frothy products during the first ever Lager than Life Beer Festival on July 23.
Visit Beloit is putting on the event that will showcase over 100 beer samples from breweries in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Iowa. The event will be held from 3—7 p.m. at Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit. The event is for those age 21 and older.
Two of those breweries include Beloit’s own G5 Brewing Company and CheezHead Brewery. Visit Beloit collaborated with G5 Brewing Company on this event.
“Because of their connections in the community, we were able to get 49 breweries signed on to be here to serve their lagers as well as their other beer styles and flavors,” said Matthew Bosen, director of sales and servicing at Visit Beloit.
There will be 35 Wisconsin breweries, eight from Illinois, two from Indiana, two from Minnesota and one from Iowa traveling to be part of the new beer festival. The festival also will have food truck options.
“We will have some local breweries, within a couple hours radius of Beloit,” Bosen said. “You’ll have some that you probably never heard of before coming in from quite a few hours away.”
Bosen is hopeful the event will have attendees checking out the surrounding area, local restaurants, hotels and shops. Bosen adds they hope to grow the festival in future years and build on the momentum.
“There’s a number of breweries that are coming in from around northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin that we’re excited to have here,” he said. “And those breweries get to check out Beloit and see what we have to offer, then they can bring their families back and come down to Beloit on another day.”
The festival will include over 100 beer samples and complementary water. General admission and VIP tickets are available. The general admission is $50 which includes unlimited beer samples, water and a commemorative glass. The VIP package is $75 which includes unlimited beer samples, water, commemorative glass, exclusive bathrooms, snacks and tent coverage with seating.
There also will be designated driver tickets. There are other safe ride home options including Call-Me-A-Cab at 608-364-6900; Flying AJ’s Taxi Service at 608-363-8294; Zippy Taxi Beloit at 608-322-2732; and You Buy We Fly at 608-363-3939 (however, this is required to book 48 hours in advance of requested pickup time). Uber and Lyft also are available.
Ticket sales end July 22 and must be purchased before the event. Tickets can be purchased online at visitbeloit.com/lager.