SOUTH BELOIT—The City of South Beloit is planning for its big holiday event—the “South Beloit Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration,” which is hoped to complement Beloit’s Holidazzle event set for Dec. 3.
South Beloit Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Nature at the Confluence, which is hoped to become a great focal point for the city at 306 Dickop St.
“We are not trying to compete, but we need a little holiday tree of our own,” Hoppes said. “The City of South Beloit has so much that is moving and shaking, especially along Gardner Street and Blackhawk Boulevard. And we have this gem at Nature at the Confluence, and we wanted to make it festive and invite people to it.”
From 4:30—6 p.m. there will be ornament making and tree decoration, marshmallow roasting, hot cider and hot chocolate, and more. Plans still are taking shape
There will be fireside storytelling at 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.; the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.; and a woodland night hike at 5:30 p.m.
For more information people can visit natureattheconfluence.com. For parking people can use the Charles Street entrance by the Dari Ripple.
The new South Beloit event is sponsored by the City of South Beloit, the South Beloit Library and Nature at the Confluence.
DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said she was glad to have South Beloit joining in on the fun. Holidazzle will take place also on Dec. 3 in Beloit from 5—9 p.m. Businesses participating in Holidazzle just north of the border in downtown Beloit will offer special sales and play host to a variety of vendors. Some shops offer refreshments and other surprises.
Nature at the Confluence is located on about 80 acres of land offering trails, learning gardens, pollinator gardens and programs for all ages and interests, according to its website.