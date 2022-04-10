SOUTH BELOIT—Julie Uram has been named executive director of Nature At The Confluence.
She will take on the full-time position of executive director. Therese Oldenburg has been part-time executive director of Nature at the Confluence since the nature center opened in 2017. Oldenburg said she still will be involved in the center., assisting in program development, education and stewardship. With the hiring of a full-time director, the organization has goals to increase programming offered to schools and the public and expand the hours the center is open.
Uram studied environmental sustainability and sSociology at Drake University, where she also completed a Master of Arts in Communication focused in public affairs and advocacy.
She was born and raised in Rockford and became passionate about helping her community connect with nature while serving as the 815 Outside AmeriCorps member at Severson Dells Nature Center. She also spent time assisting the Community Science programs in partnership with the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. Most recently she worked as the communications and development manager at Angelic Organics Learning Center where she coordinated fundraising and marketing efforts.
Nature at the Confluence at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, is celebrating is fifth year of nature restoration and education. The non-profit organization has been active in cleaning the area where the Rock River, Turtle Creek and Kelly Creek meet. Last year, volunteers with the organization pulled 200 tires and 27 old television sets from the river along with other discarded items.
The education center hosts many educational events and programs focused on nature and the heritage of native Americans who once lived in the area. The agency has worked to restore the prairie area and has planted gardens near the center.
Upcoming events at the center include an Earth Day Walkabout on April 23. Free oak saplings will be given to residents while supplies last.
Also, Nature at the Confluence will take part in Heritage Days Sept. 9—11.