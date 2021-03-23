BELOIT—The Beloit Health System has announced four additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic events starting next week.
New clinics will take place on March 29 from 2—5 p.m. and March 30 from 7 a.m.—3 p.m., according to a health system news release. Vaccines will be administered in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.
Established patients at BHS can use the MyHealth patient portal at www.beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
To see if you are eligible, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm