Rock County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, according to figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
Rock County has 899 total cases and 24 deaths, according to the latest health data. That is up from 873 cases reported on Wednesday.
The Rock County Health Department on Thursday recommended the county stay in phase 2 of the county reopening plan.
Phase 2 of the three-phase plan recommends private gatherings be no more than 25 people and that public libraries, faith-based institutions and businesses keep gatherings to only 50% capacity. Phase 2 also recommends continued use of COVID-19 prevention measures including physical distancing, as well as protective measures such as wearing masks and washing hands.
In the news release from the Rock County Health Department, the reason for not moving to phase 3 of the reopening plan was because there has been an increasing number of young people who have been identified with COVID-19 in the county. The news release stated of the 223 confirmed COVID-19 cases in June in Rock County, 60% were among people under the age of 40, and 25% of the cases were between the ages of 20 and 29.
“If you are a young adult, you may not become severely ill if infected, but you can pass it to others who may become very sick,” the news release stated.
Wisconsin saw an increase of 2,378 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths since Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. The state now stands at 31,577 cases and 796 deaths, according to figures released Sunday.
In the Rock County region, Walworth County reported 689 cases and 18 deaths as of Sunday; Dane County reported 2,386 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 96 cases and one death; and Jefferson County reported 285 cases and four deaths.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Winnebago County saw 10 new cases and no new deaths as of Thurscay, which is the latest COVID-19 information. Winnebago County had 3,044 cases and 93 deaths.
