BELOIT—The Beloit Black Town Hall Meeting has been scheduled for 4—7 p.m. on Aug. 1 with a focus being on building a better Black Beloit and South Beloit.
The meeting will be held at the WB Kennedy Lodge, 2034 Liberty Ave. and will be hosted by Rising Queens Inc., Center for Truth and Healing and Beloit Black Wall Street Inc.
At the meeting, the three entities will reveal an action plan addressing socioeconomic disparities in Beloit and South Beloit for African Americans and launch the new community-owned company Beloit Black Wall Street Inc.
“We want to unite the Black community as there is little communication or unity,” Entrepreneur Shanta Lana Hereford said. “The biggest thing is to unite everyone, acknowledge disparities and present a plan that will bridge the gap. They will leave the meeting with a renewed interest and involvement with the community.”
“We are an action organization. This is not a meeting for just talking. We are trying to unite the Black community,” said Entrepreneur Tracy Dumas.
The three entities have partnered with others in the community who have volunteered their time and talents to teach financial literacy, fitness, legal assistance and help with community events, youth programs and senior activities with a group to be called Simply Social Seniors. Beloit Black Wall Street will have a youth focus with a group called The Y Project!
“We are willing to work with any organization, company or individual that supports our mission,” Dumas said.
At the meeting, the company will announce a new media called “The Beloit Black Voice,” a new monthly newspaper distributed to the Black community regarding community events and resources.
Beloit Black Wall Street is a for-profit, purpose-driven corporation owned by community shareholders and created to be a community anchor providing resources, knowledge and financing to empower and enrich the Black residents living in Beloit, Wisconsin and South Beloit, Illinois.
It’s free admission to the event and dinner and beverages will be provided courtesy of Flying AJ’s Towing, Snacks and Stuff and Rose’s Soul Food, Rising Queens and Center for Truth and Healing.
After retiring early from Chrysler in 2002, Dumas moved to Florida and was the founder of Living Out Unique Dreams, an at-risk diversion youth program. She also worked in management and as a special education teacher. In 2017 she returned to Beloit and In 2019 she started with the Janesville School District and is currently working as a youth advocate. She is the owner of Rising Queens Inc.; owner R Taxes LLC; and founder of Beloit Black Wall Street. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and has two masters degrees—one in human services for social and community services and a masters degree in business, organization and management.
Hereford is the founder of the Star Factor Effect, a business development, branding and marketing agency helping entrepreneurs to start, grow or transform their businesses all around the world. She has owned a recording studio, kids clothing store, restaurant and lounge in Beloit before moving to Atlanta, Georgia in 2008. Today, she lives between Wisconsin, Illinois and Georgia. She is managing partner in Crowd Wall Street, the fastest growing Black owned crowdfunding business platform and the owner of QwikTrips Inc, a mobile app development company. She is Founder for Center for Truth and Healing, a non-profit organization working with the disadvantaged offering food, clothing, transportation and personal development. She is also the founder of Building Bridges Global Investment Group LLC.