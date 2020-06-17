CLINTON—Clinton Fire Chief Mark Ruosch has been in fire service for nearly 30 year and plans to make changes at the department to improve services and training opportunities.
Rousch was named chief on March 17 by the Clinton Fire Protection District Board after nine candidates were considered for the position in December of 2019.
Rousch is the current Village of Sharon Chair and the Edgerton native started with Sharon Fire and Rescue in 1992. He was named chief there in 1999, where he served for 14 years.
During the pandemic, Rousch said the department adapted to the new normal of increased cleaning and an emphasis on personal protective equipment.
“It’s really been a learning experience for everyone,” Rousch said. “It’s always the unknowns that get you. Everyone’s handled the shutdown really well. We’ve been staying positive and there’s still a strong desire to help others. That hasn’t changed.”
The department has around 30 paid-on-call staff members, and Rousch said he plans to slowly ramp up training to pre-COVID-19 levels to bring more staff on board.
“Since this all started, we have applications out and we are starting to bring people back,” Rousch said. “We’ve had a lot of enquiries right now.”
To offer better service to residents of the village of Clinton, Clinton and Bradford townships, Rousch said he wants to position the department to upgrade the department’s emergency medical technician program to an advanced status.
“Everything coming together is what we need, and everyone’s been receptive to it,” Rousch said of the idea.
Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright served as interim chief since November of 2017 when former chief John Rindfleisch resigned.
Clinton Fire Protection District Board President Ryan Wellnitz said Wright “steered us in the right direction” for improving the department going forward.
“Sometimes it felt like this day would never come,” he added.
