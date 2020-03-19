MADISON—A Beloit man faces multiple felony charges related to an alleged drug trafficking operation that resulted in multiple overdoses in Janesville, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Marcus J. Causey, 34, was charged on March 16 with delivery of narcotics, delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of an out-of-state felony.
Causey also faces five counts of of manufacture/deliver of heroin and five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is also charged with fleeing and obstruction, court records show.
“Investigating drug traffickers involved in the distribution of heroin and other dangerous narcotics is a priority for DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Causey was arrested by DCI and local law enforcement on March 12 following an undercover drug investigation.
Causey reportedly had 320 grams of heroin when he was arrested. Court records indicate he allegedly traveled to Ohio from Rock County every two weeks to pick up large quantities of heroin.
After searching a home in which Causey stayed, law enforcement discovered other drugs, including heroin, and a handgun. Causey previously was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in Winnebago County, Illinois and was sentenced to eight years in prison according to court records.
Causey was first identified as an alleged heroin dealer in Rock County in November.
