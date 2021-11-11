The Rock County Public Health Department says new cases of COVID-19 are rising slightly in Rock County as health officials prepare for an increase in vaccine demand as families look to get children ages 5 to 11 inoculated.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Rock County Public Health Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said the county has seen an average of around 64 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days as an estimated 800 cases remain active.
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 136 new cases were reported in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 20,475 cases and 221 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Nov. 9, the day most recent data was available, Rock County hospitals reported 20 patients receiving care for COVID-19, with Zupan saying Thursday it was possible that hospitalizations could increase in the coming weeks due to the elevated number of new cases and active cases.
Zupan also said it was possible cases could rise as the holidays and colder temperatures come with more people gathering indoors.
“We encourage people to exercise caution and to get vaccinated and to wear masks in setting that involve lots of people being present,” Zupan added.
At Thursday’s briefing, Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said the health department expects around one-third of children ages 5 to 11 eligible will receive COVID-19 vaccinations that equates to approximately 8,500 anticipated child vaccinations.
The vaccine site at the former Rock County Jobs Center in Janesville, 1900 Center Ave., will offer expanded hours on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 for additional vaccinations. The vaccine clinic is open from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Thursdays.
Beginning Nov. 17 the health department will offer vaccinations at its Janesville office location, 3328 N. U.S. Highway 51. The clinic will run on Wednesdays from 3—7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt or by calling 608-352-6727. Walk in appointments are welcome and no ID or health insurance is required for vaccination.
Harwood stressed the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, disputing misinformation shared widely on social media.
“As new groups have become eligible, we have braced for a rise in misinformation being shared,” Harwood said.
Data on administration of vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 since approval was issued late last month, but was not immediately available on Thursday, Zupan said, who noted that data would be updated in the coming days.
In a report published last week, the health department found that of 93,000 doses of vaccine administered between August and October in Rock County, less than 1% of all people vaccinated reported adverse health reactions.