BELOIT - A specialized ingredient processing company is poised to build a new facility in Beloit after a land sale in the Gateway Business Park with the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC).
Spray-Tek will build a facility on Colley Road in the business park, with the company set to hire 50 employees in the 75,000 square-foot facility. The 20.8-acre site is made up of multiple land parcels at 3330, 3350 and 3370 Apex and 3305, 3355 and 394 Colley Road.
"Spray-Tek’s commitment to the Beloit area will benefit our community and families with increased property values and quality wages,” said GBEDC President. “The GBEDC and the City of Beloit looks forward to working with Spray-Tek to ensure a successful transition into the Stateline Area.”
Hall said construction is expected to start at the end of July or early August.
The project will represent a $30 million investment in Beloit over the next three years.
Spray-Tek is a privately-owned business that specializes in ingredient processing services for the food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, beauty and personal care, household products and soft chemical industries. The company was founded in Middlesex, New Jersey in 1980.
The Gateway area in Beloit has seen burgeoning growth since the early 2000s, most recently attracting online retail giant Amazon in a landmark deal in 2019, as the area is flush with a range of industrial and manufacturing businesses. Gateway Business Park include Kerry, Staples Order Fulfillment Center, Kettle Foods/Campbells, The Morse Group, Specialty Tools, Alliance Development, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Chicago Fittings, G5 Brewing Co. and Pratt Industries.
“Nearly two decades ago, we broke ground in the business park and have since seen thousands of jobs come to Beloit. The advanced planning by community and economic leaders back then prepared the way to provided needed jobs to support Beloit families," said GBEDC Board of Directors President Frank McKearn.