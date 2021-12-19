BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to the grand opening of the newly constructed Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club set for 3—5 p.m. on Dec. 28.
The event will include guided tours, refreshments and little gifts for all.
“It’s an opportunity for us to show the public the finished product,” said Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Mark Rand. “This also gives club members and their families the opportunity to see it and get the lay of the land before it officially opens on Jan. 3.”
Kids in attendance will get a passport and will get a stamp in each room and will be entered in a prize drawing if they get all the stamps.
Visitors also will be able to view the new history wall put together with the help from the Beloit Historical Society. The new wall includes historic photographs and news articles of the club and the community.
Beloit’s Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club broke ground on April 5 at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St. across from Beloit Memorial High School. It’s scheduled for completion by the end of December with students arriving at the facility after winter break on Jan. 3.
The current Beloit building is on the far West Side of Beloit at 1851 Moore St. and was built in 1960. The new facility is more centrally located along the Fourth Street corridor and is closer to community partners, in particular the Beloit Memorial High School’s student population. Not only will the new site expand its reach to teens, but will be more visible and accessible as it will be located on school bus routes.
Rand noted the club provides shuttle service to schools as well as some school bus transportation options. The current club location is on two bus routes and the new location is on four school bus routes.
The new facility would offer expanded STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities, increased teen programming and allow for increased capacity to reach more youth. The center also will allow for community collaborations for career exploration and cooking classes and more.
The new facility will have enhanced safety features including video surveillance and two sets of doors at each entrance.
The new facility offers more space at 24,765 square feet compared to the existing facility at 16,000 square feet. It also will offer a large gym, bigger classrooms, more office and sports equipment storage space, kitchen facilities, teen center, patios areas, sound studio for kids to make music, playground and more. A teaching kitchen donated by Kerry Ingredients will be in the teen area where youngsters can learn about healthy eating and hone their culinary skills. The gym will be large enough to be split in half to offer two programs at the same time.
The teen center entrance will be on Maple Avenue with the main entrance off the parking lot on Shore Drive. With the added room for teens and new location, teens are expected to go from 20% of club membership to 30 or 45%.
The facility is located on 4.7 acres which will include areas needed to be cleared for soccer and football fields.
Rand said current membership is 1,600. Its average daily attendance on its after school program is 100 in Beloit and 60 in South Beloit.
“Those numbers are steadily climbing and coming back from COVID-19,” Rand said.
The club has served primarily the Beloit, Beloit Turner, South Beloit school districts and Rock County Christian School. Numbers of Turner students are increasing as well as those from The Lincoln Academy.
It provides daily after-school care from 3-6 p.m. and expanded teen hours from 6—8:30 p.m. The clubs also pick up School District of Beloit students on the early release days and provide care for all districts on non-school days.
“When schools are out, clubs are in,” Rand said.