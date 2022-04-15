MADISON – Three more Wisconsin counties are reporting cases of avian influenza or bird flu, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials in response efforts.
Backyard flocks of mixed species birds were identified with HPAI in Columbia and Sheboygan counties and a commercial poultry flock was identified. There now have been infections found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. Previously cases were found in Rock, Jefferson, Barron and Racine counties.
“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”
Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three newly reported locations. Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
Sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production or soft, misshapen eggs, purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs, difficulty breathing, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, stumbling or falling down or diarrhea.