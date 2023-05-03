Olga Ogurtsova, professor of Russian at Beloit College, chats with Eric Boynton, who has been named the 12th president at Beloit College. Boynton took part in a welcome event at Eaton Chapel Wednesday on the college campus.
BELOIT — Students, professors and community members filled Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus Wednesday to welcome the newly named 12th president of Beloit College.
Eric Boynton was welcomed with a standing ovation as he made his way to the stage at the chapel, and community members and the soon-to-retire current college president.
Boynton is the current provost and dean at Beloit College. He will take on the role as college president on July 1. He will take on the position that is currently held by Scott Bierman, who served as president for 14 years.
City officials who attended the event voiced expectations of great collaboration between the college and the city in the future.
“This is an exciting time for Beloit and the college and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin.
“Jerry (city manager Jerry Gabrielatos) is very excited about having closer ties with the college,” said Beloit City Council Vice President Nancy Forbeck.
It was noted at the gathering that in the past few months, Beloit has welcomed a new School District of Beloit Superintendent (Willie Garrison II), a new City Manager (Jerry Gabrielatos) and now the community welcomes a new Beloit College president. With new leaders comes the opportunity for new beginnings.
Boynton said there are sure to be challenges the college will face, but he believes he and the staff at the college will meet those challenges, and it will thrive.
He said some of the first items on his “things to do” list will include to plan an ambitious fundraising goal, engage the community and keep a sharp eye on enrollment.
“I know leading Beloit is a great responsibility,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
Bierman said it is a new day for Beloit College.
“The sun shines bright on Beloit College today,” Bierman said.
He said Boynton has proven his professionalism in the past four years, as he served as provost for the college. He has demonstrated his passion for Beloit College, Bierman said.
“Help Eric be Eric,” Bierman told those gathered at Eaton Chapel. “Beloit College will be the beneficiary.”
Bierman added he has enjoyed his time at Beloit College and the relationships he has built over the years.
“I would not trade my relationships with the Beloit community for anything,” Bierman said.
Boynton thanked Bierman for his 14 years of leadership at Beloit College.
“It will be an honor to build on your work,” Boynton said.
Following the event at Eaton Chapel, those attending were invited to gather outside for conversation and ice cream.