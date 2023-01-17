BELOIT — New Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos is to be paid $175,000 a year, according to the contract the Beloit City Council approved Tuesday.
The two-year contract also allows for $500 a month for automobile expenses as well as “reasonable expenses” related to the city manager’s job including paying for conferences, subscriptions and dues for organizations such as the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. The contract is to be renewed for one year following the first two-years of the contract with the agreement of both parties, and is to be renewed for a single year thereafter.
Gabrielatos is to start his duties as city manager within 90 days of the execution of the contract.
The posted salary for the position was originally advertised by the Baker Tilly executive search firm as $170,000 to $185,000 annually.
The previous city manager, Lori S. Curtis Luther, was paid a yearly salary of $184,188.13. Luther was given a 2% pay raise following a performance evaluation completed by the city council.
“Luther was one of the best paid city managers in the state of Wisconsin,” said Patty Heminover, director of Baker Tilly.
Luther was city manager from 2015 — August 2022, and is the current city manager of Overland Park, Kansas.
Since Luther’s departure Elizabeth Krueger, city attorney, has been acting as interim city manager.
Former Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag, was paid $172,000 annually as of 2020. Freitag announced he was leaving Janesville in August to accept a position in Westminster, Colorado.
On Monday, the city council announced that Gabrielatos was chosen out of the three finalists for the city manager position.
On Saturday, the city council met in closed session with the three finalists for the final interview process before a decision was ultimately made.
A community forum was held at the Beloit Public Library on Friday when Gabrielatos and the two other finalists introduced themselves to the community, talked about their past work experiences and what they could do for Beloit.
Gabrielatos previously worked as city manager of West Linn, Oregon from 2020 2022. He left the job voluntarily in 2022.
Prior to West Linn, Gabrielatos was the assistant city manager of Albert Lea, Minnesota from 2015-2020.