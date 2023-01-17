Jerry Gabrielatos
Buy Now

Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen by the Beloit City Council to be the new city manager.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — New Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos is to be paid $175,000 a year, according to the contract the Beloit City Council approved Tuesday.

The two-year contract also allows for $500 a month for automobile expenses as well as “reasonable expenses” related to the city manager’s job including paying for conferences, subscriptions and dues for organizations such as the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. The contract is to be renewed for one year following the first two-years of the contract with the agreement of both parties, and is to be renewed for a single year thereafter.

Tags

Recommended for you