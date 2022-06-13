BELOIT—Construction has started on an estimated $49 million construction project at Beloit’s the Water Pollution Control Facility at 555 Willowbrook Road.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday signaling the start of the project which includes a brand new building that will be used for biosolids drying. This is used to create soil conditioner.
Other projects include an equipment and storage silo, as well as ultra-violet disinfection equipment.
“The ultra-violet disinfection equipment will remove the need for any chemicals to be used at our facility,” said Bill Frisbee, Director of Water Resources.
In addition to these three components the current building will be updated for safety and the equipment will be modernized.
“The facility was first operational in 1992 and finished development in 1991,” Frisbee said. “The new building and project was designed by Donohue & Associates.”
“An upgrade project like this only comes around every 30 years,” said Chris Lockett, Donohue & Associates Senior Project Manager. “We are bringing new technology that offers more efficient use of energy, makes it safer for the environment and makes the job more efficient for the city.”
“As project manager, we looked at the wants and needs for the community,” Lockett said. “We tried our best to accomplish this through our design.”
This facility has been fully operational for 30 years, but this project looks to expand and update it.
Construction will be completed by Williams Brothers Construction, J.F. Ahern Co. and Pieper Electric Inc. which will be overseen by Donohue & Associates.
About 50 construction workers will be employed for the project and that number may increase depending on the needs of the project over the next two years.
The project initially began in its planning stage in 2019. In 2020 the bids for the project were awarded.
“We expect the construction to be finished and the equipment updated by October of 2024,” Frisbee noted. “This gives us a little over two years to complete everything.”
It was reported in March that the cost will be split as follows:
$32.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund 20-year loan, $10 million from the city’s fund balance, $5.5 million in operating revenue from 2022 to 2024; $1.9 million from annual debt service and $750,000 from Clean Water principle forgiveness.