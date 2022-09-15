BELOIT—It was just in the last couple of years that Caylei Wright and her father, Denny Wright, decided they wanted to start rescuing farm animals at their family farm in Beloit.

They started by rescuing a black pig named Tater who was found wandering down the road from the Wright Way organic vegetable farm. Then, the father-daughter duo learned of a nearby abandoned farm that had a blind cow and her seeing-eye goat companion. So in February the Wrights immediately rescued the cow, Nessie, and her companion, Faith, and moved them to the Wright Way farm.