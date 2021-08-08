BELOIT—The City of Beloit and Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties will be teaming up for two Neighborhood Cleanup Days later this month in Beloit.
The events are intended to help provide opportunities for residents to safely dispose of items like old tires (must be off the rim), old computers, televisions 20 inches or under, and more. The City of Beloit Police Department will collect expired medications and Youth2Youth will give away medication lock boxes.
Residents should not bring liquids, furniture, TVs over 20 inches or large appliances as the cleanup cannot accommodate those items.
The first event will run from 8 a.m.—1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Summit Park, 1218 Henry Ave.
Trash, small items, old tires and medication disposal will take place in the park and medication lock boxes will be distributed there. Electronic disposal will be at Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave., in the fenced area in the parking lot.
From 8 a.m.—1 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., will play host to the second cleanup event. Trash, small items, old tires and medication disposal, and medication lockboxes will be outside on the grass. Electronics disposal will be located in the fenced area behind the Beloit Historical Society.
Community Baptist Church, 1634 Center St., also will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Aug. 21 as supplies are available.