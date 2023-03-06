BELOIT — The featured speaker at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner this year will be U.S. Navy Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella.
Kinsella is the Director of the Aylstock, Witkin, Kries and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida. A Los Angeles native, Kinsella grew up in Ireland as the son of a publican, returning to the U.S. upon earning his Leaving Certificate at the Kings Hospital School in Dublin. Following enlistment to the U.S. Navy, service with the submarine service, acceptance into the United States Naval Academy and finally graduation with merit, he earned his wings of gold as a Naval Aviator. He flew helicopters in support of humanitarian and operational missions throughout the globe, including several life-saving ocean rescues.
Captain Tim’s numerous tours included his last assignment on active duty as Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Here he led the base through a tragic terrorist attack, navigated the aftermath of a catastrophic hurricane and maintained consistency of operations for the training of sixty thousand personnel per year during a global pandemic.
Though honored to have accepted several prestigious awards, Tim’s proudest accomplishment was creating “STARBASE Pensacola” — a STEM-based learning center on board NAS Pensacola, for all Title One fifth-graders in two Florida counties. Graduates from the program have increased academic STEM grades by an average of 23%.
Tim is married with three children and enjoys being outdoors, golf, conversation, good wine, and watching Liverpool Football Club win. In his role as the Director of the Center for Leadership, it’s Tim’s vision to help leaders realize their full potential to make a positive difference in the modern world. He believes that everyone is capable of being a leader in their own right — sometimes they just need a little nudge to get them there.