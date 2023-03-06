Captain Tim Kinsella

Capt. Tim Kinsella will be the featured speaker at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards event on March 7 at the Eclipse Center.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The featured speaker at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner this year will be U.S. Navy Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella.

Kinsella is the Director of the Aylstock, Witkin, Kries and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida. A Los Angeles native, Kinsella grew up in Ireland as the son of a publican, returning to the U.S. upon earning his Leaving Certificate at the Kings Hospital School in Dublin. Following enlistment to the U.S. Navy, service with the submarine service, acceptance into the United States Naval Academy and finally graduation with merit, he earned his wings of gold as a Naval Aviator. He flew helicopters in support of humanitarian and operational missions throughout the globe, including several life-saving ocean rescues.

