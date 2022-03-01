Nature at the Confluence, at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, is planning two presentations in honor of Women’s History Month. The events will be held March 12 and March 19. Both free events will begin at 1 p.m.
SOUTH BELOIT—During Women’s History Month discover the lives of women who were connected to the land at the confluence of Turtle Creek and the Rock River over the centuries.
Two free programs are scheduled at Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop Street, South Beloit, on March 12 and March 19.
“Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller,” is a program scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 12. Juliette Kinzie was the wife of John Kinzie who was Indian agent at Fort Winnebago (now Portage), one of Wisconsin’s earliest settlements. While living at the fort in 1830-1832, Juliette came to know the Indian communities that called the land home, especially the Ho-Chunk. She was among the first white women to visit Ke-Chunk, the Ho-Chunk village that was located along Turtle Creek. She later wrote about her visit in her best-selling book about her experiences, “Wau-Bun: The Early Day in the Northwest.” This free program is presented by Kathe Crowley Conn, author of the biography “Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller”.
“Discover The Women Of The Confluence” is set for 1 p.m. on March 19. This presentation features the lives of the women who lived at the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek from 1800-1880. From the Ho-Chunk women who made their homes at the confluence until they were forced to leave, to the Native wives of French fur traders, and the settlers who arrived by wagon to build their home in the new frontier. This free program is presented by Nature at the Confluence executive director Therese Oldenburg.