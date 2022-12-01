SOUTH BELOIT—Nature at the Confluence invites the community to enjoy hot cocoa, make s’mores and help decorate their center on Friday, Dec. 2.
Nature at the Confluence is hosting the second annual South Beloit Christmas Tree Lighting.
SOUTH BELOIT—Nature at the Confluence invites the community to enjoy hot cocoa, make s’mores and help decorate their center on Friday, Dec. 2.
Nature at the Confluence is hosting the second annual South Beloit Christmas Tree Lighting.
“This event is hosted and funded by the City of South Beloit,” said Julie Uram, Executive Director at Nature at the Confluence. “Staff from South Beloit City Hall, South Beloit Fire Department, and South Beloit Public Library are lending a hand to make the event possible.”
The event will take place on Dec. 2 from 4:30—6 p.m. and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Nature at the Confluence is at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.
Music, crafts, refreshments, smores and a nature walk also will be part of the event.
“The South Beloit Junior High and High School Choir will be performing carols from 4:45—5 p.m. and 5:15—5:30 p.m.,” Uram said.
Hot cocoa will be served, but Uram is asking visitors to bring their own mugs.
“Last year about 150 people attended, and the City of South Beloit hopes the event attendance continues to grow,” Uram said.
The staff will be creating a bonfire where visitors can cook marshmallows for s’mores. The fire and the tree won’t be the only thing lighting up the confluence.
“(Lighted) luminaries will be placed along our prairie path to guide visitors from the parking area to the building,” Uram said. “The trails are open for self-guided nature walks as well.”
Families and children will be able to create their own personal decoration with the help of confluence staff.
“Visitors can make their own ornament with natural materials and cut a paper snowflake to decorate the inside of the learning center building with,” Uram said.
Event staff asks visitors to park behind M & M Dari Ripple on Charles Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.