Christmas Tree Lighting

The South Beloit Christmas Tree Lighting will return on Friday, Dec. 2. The event will take place at Nature at the Confluence at 306 Dickop St. in South Beloit.

 Provided by Julie Uram.

SOUTH BELOIT—Nature at the Confluence invites the community to enjoy hot cocoa, make s’mores and help decorate their center on Friday, Dec. 2.

Nature at the Confluence is hosting the second annual South Beloit Christmas Tree Lighting.

Tags

Recommended for you