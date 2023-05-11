SOUTH BELOIT — Nature at the Confluence invites area residents to come enjoy the sunset and summer weather with a music backdrop at their Community Fire & Drum Circle.
The event will occur once a month starting in May and ending in September.
The first event in the series will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., in South Beloit. This month’s theme is “Celebrating South Beloit.”
Attendees are encouraged to play drums, regardless of skill level, to add to the fun. No musical experience is necessary, just a love and appreciation for music. Maracas, shakers, and various other noisemakers are provided in addition to the drums, and guests are invited to bring their own instruments from home if they desire.
Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Julie Uram said the Community Fire & Drum Circle is one of its most popular events. The annual series began shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, and thankfully, it’s back in the rotation this year.
“It’s free and it’s in the evening when folks are not working or in school,” said Uram, on the event’s popularity. “Sunset is the best time to be out at the Confluence.”
While the drumming and the community fire are certainly an important part of the Community Fire & Drum Circle, other activities are offered as well. Those who don’t wish to participate in music making can still come to listen, make s’mores, and enjoy the outdoor event with their friends and family.
Guests also have the opportunity to spin a wheel and win prizes, such as coupons for South Beloit businesses to promote this year’s theme.
The Community Fire & Drum Circle is meant to foster appreciation for not only music, but nature as well.
The Community Fire & Drum Circle taking place on May 25 is the first of several similar events taking place over the summer. Additional dates include June 21; July 20; Aug. 17; and Sept. 21. The meeting time is 6:30 — 8 p.m. for all upcoming dates.
“Bring your friends, and be ready for a fun and relaxing evening,” Uram said.
