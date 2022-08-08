TOWN OF ROCK—A record setting 28,121 cats and dogs benefited from the BISSELL Pet Foundation Summer National Empty the Shelters event.
“Our previous most significant impact total was from our Spring 2022 event that totaled at 17,580,” Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and Public Relations Specialist at BISSELL.
The event included 282 shelters across 42 states in the month of June. It was originally planned for one week, but was extended to three weeks nationwide. The event started on July 11 and ended on July 31.
This event came about in 2016 and is usually hosted every quarter.
The event started in West Michigan but has since expanded across the country including Rock County.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin was part of BISSELL’s program and reduced adoption fees to $50 for adult cats and most dogs age 6 months and older.
Adults cats are normally priced around $65, while dogs 6 months and older are adopted starting at $200.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin didn’t have a lot of animals at the shelter at the time, but almost all of them were adopted during the event.
The humane society had four cats and four dogs adopted during the event, according to Faith Stephens, Public Relations & Community Outreach Coordinator.
The Rock County location held the event for a total of two weeks starting on July 11.
“Unfortunately at the time of this event, we did not have a lot of animals available for adoption during that time period,” Stephens noted.
Another Empty The Shelter event is expected to take place this fall.
Each one of the animals adopted found a forever home and a family to care for them. One of these examples was a cat named Shakes.
“Shakes was a sweet kitty that came to us with a history of urinary issues,” Stephens said, “After working with our staff here, we were able to help him overcome those issues.”
After all the hard work from Shakes and the staff, he was ready to be adopted by a loving family.
“He was very shy and shut down here in the shelter environment, but during the Bissell event, a family came in and decided that he was the one,” Stephens noted. “He went to a wonderful family and he has come out of his shell and now loves snuggling with his new human sibling.”
Not only were cats and dogs adopted, other animals were adopted as well.
“We had both guinea pigs and a rabbit adopted during the event,” Stephens noted.
For the newly adopted animals and families in the community, the home society offers a pet pantry. The organization offers free animal food and cat litter to low income families.
“Our pet food pantry is still operational and ever expanding,” Stephens said. “Thanks to our amazing partnership with Amazon, we now receive weekly shipments of food that supplies our food pantry for our community”
BISELL currently has a network of more than 5,600 shelters. The organization hopes to be able to include more shelters in the empty shelters event.
“Empty the Shelters is an invite-only event,” Schlacter noted. “The more donations and support we receive, the more invitations we can offer to shelters to participate in this life saving event.”