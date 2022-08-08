Deja-Vu
Maria Fowler, an adoption specialist at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, poses next to Deja-Vu. Deja-Vu is looking to find her forever home.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

TOWN OF ROCK—A record setting 28,121 cats and dogs benefited from the BISSELL Pet Foundation Summer National Empty the Shelters event.

“Our previous most significant impact total was from our Spring 2022 event that totaled at 17,580,” Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and Public Relations Specialist at BISSELL.