National Night Out will return this year with block parties, food and police visiting with local residents across the Stateline Area.
Each year, National Night Out promotes partnerships between community residents and local law enforcement officials. The celebration is scheduled for Aug. 2 in communities across the nation.
However, Beloit will be celebrating it on Aug. 3, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
“A few years ago, we switched to 10-hour shifts with all officers working Wednesdays to provide a more robust training schedule,” Lock said. “We will have a greater ability to visit block parties and build positive relationships with the community by holding it on a Wednesday.”
Depending on the community, it has been celebrated in one central location or in block parties across the community.
“There will be a kickoff at Riverside Park at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion. This kickoff event will be about an hour long,” Lock said about the Beloit event.
She said after the kickoff at Riverside Park, police and city officials will attend as many block parties as possible.
The deadline for requesting a permit for a National Night Out block party in Beloit is Friday, July 29.
South Beloit will be hosting its National Night Out event from 5—7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the American Legion, 14879 Dorr Road.
“The purpose is to heighten crime awareness and to strengthen police-community partnerships,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman. “We will be providing food and prizes. It is free to our community.”
Other communities will be celebrating National Night Out in their own way.
Roscoe will host a National Night Out block party on Main Street between Bridge and River streets from 6—8 p.m. on Aug. 2.
In Rockton, personnel from the police department and fire department attend block parties throughout the year in the village instead of focusing on just one date, said Christina Stewart, Rockton Village Clerk.
“If there are residents in the village that would like to host a block party, the permit would need to be approved by Tuesday, July 19,” Stewart said.
Rockton will be hosting a similar event in September.
“The Rockton Police Association hosts an event every year during Labor Day weekend in Settlers Park that Village residents attend,” Steward noted. “That event is going to be held Sunday, Sept. 4 and is called Blues & BBQ”.
Milton will be joining Edgerton for a joint community event.
“We will not have our own National Night Out in Milton,” noted Scott Marquardt, Milton Chief of Police. “We’ve been invited to participate in Edgerton’s National Night Out and will have a squad and personnel there.”
Edgerton will be celebrating National Night Out from 5—8 p.m. at Racetrack Park, 1000 Stoughton Road, Edgerton.