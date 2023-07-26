BELOIT — Individuals in Beloit and across the Stateline Area are invited to turn out and take a stand against crime during National Night Out events set for next week.

Beloit will host its National Night Out activities on Wednesday, Aug. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. The official celebration takes place at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road, in Beloit, but several neighborhoods are hosting their own block parties for the crime and drug prevention event.

  