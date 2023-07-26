Easton Robinson puts together a cardboard police car with a little instruction from Beloit Assistant Police Chief Tom Stigler at the Rotary River Center at last year’s National Night Out kickoff event in Beloit. This year, the event will be held Aug. 2 at Telfer Park.
Marki Miller and her daughter, Ryn, enjoy some pizza, cookies and some light reading at South Beloit’s National Night Out celebration held at the American Legion Hall last year. This year, the event again will be held at the American Legion Hall on Aug. 1.
BELOIT — Individuals in Beloit and across the Stateline Area are invited to turn out and take a stand against crime during National Night Out events set for next week.
Beloit will host its National Night Out activities on Wednesday, Aug. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. The official celebration takes place at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road, in Beloit, but several neighborhoods are hosting their own block parties for the crime and drug prevention event.