BELOIT—National Night Out events are a staple of the Beloit Police Department’s community outreach plan, and the department will finally be able to get back out to meet with residents after an off year due to the pandemic.
National Nigh Out will be held on Aug. 3 and a range of neighborhood block parties will be held to ring in the popular event in Beloit. Residents in neighborhoods throughout Beloit are asked to turn on and display outside lights, lock their doors, and spend a positive evening outside with their neighbors.
The department will host a kickoff event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park at 5 p.m. and personnel from both the police and fire departments will drop by various block parties around the city.
Lt. of Detectives John Kaltenbrun said the event was more important now than ever as the country, and Beloit, experience a spike in violent crime that started in the early months of the pandemic.
“We are committed to being in the neighborhoods and strengthening relationships with residents so that we have an open line of communication and dialogue to bring those responsible to justice,” Kaltenbrun said.
Kaltenbrun said the positive relationships built by the department with community members is vital to helping the department keep Beloit safe.
“We know that we all work better together. We want to build the positive relationships with residents now so that we can collaborate to reduce crimes in the neighborhoods,” Kaltenbrun said.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said there will not be a National Night Out event in South Beloit this year.
He said the South Beloit event has been held in City Park before, but the park still is in the process of recovering from a few years of flooding. He said the city decided against holding an indoor event because concerns about the pandemic still are present.
Town of Beloit police could not be reached for comment as of press time Thursday.
Applications for hosting a block party are available at www.beloitwi.gov or in-person at the Beloit Police Department, 100 State St. Organizations and individuals looking to participate should contact Kaltenbrun or Sgt. Jamie Linder by 4 p.m. on July 30 at kaltenbrunj@beloitwi.gov, linderj@beloitwi.gov or 608-364-6803.