BELOIT — Community engagement was the main focus Tuesday as the Beloit police and fire departments hosted the National Night Out event where families mingled with public safety workers for the first event since 2019.
Residents, visitors and children came out to the National Night Out kickoff event hosted at Riverside Park, with police and fire staff interacting with kids and chatting with parents. The event in Beloit was one of many National Night Out celebrations in the Stateline Area, both in Wisconsin and Illinois as communities on both sides of the state line getting in on the fun.
National Night Out events were held in Roscoe on Main Street, in Janesville at Traxler Park, in Edgerton at Race Track Park and in Evansville at Lake Leota Park.
The kickoff event in Beloit was followed by 15 block parties across the city as residents and community groups hosted cookouts and gatherings to celebrate community and fellowship in the name of promoting public safety.
“This really means a lot to us because we are finally able to interact with the public and talk to people,” said Beloit Police Capt. Dan Molland. “It’s great to see all the kids roaming around and the families. It really means a lot to us. Our connections with the community mean everything to us. We have to take every victory we can take this year.”
Beloit Fire Deputy Chief Joe Murray added, “This is a sign that we are returning to normal from COVID. We think it’s great to be able to be out here. This is what it’s all about. We’re here for the community.”
Officers from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit police and fire all had equipment and vehicles on display for kids to explore. With kids walking away with officer badge stickers and custom National Night Out-themed coloring books.
“Any chance we can get our staff out here to interact with the community, we have to take it. This is about Rock County and not just Beloit. We’re bringing everyone together for this event,” Molland said.
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled local National Night Out events in 2020, with departments in the county just now beginning to host community events. Earlier this year, Beloit police hosted two community cookouts in partnership with Community Action to hear resident concerns and build positive relationships.