MADISON – State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is calling for the administrator tasked with overseeing the state’s unemployment response during the COVID-19 pandemic to be fired or resign.
Nass said Division Administrator for Unemployment Insurance Mark Reihl should step down due to “his poor management of the state’s unemployment insurance program” during COVID-19.
Nass is the chairman of the Senate Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee.
There are around 151,000 individual claimants awaiting disbursement or an administrative decision from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
