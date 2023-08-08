Narcan nasal spray

A Narcan nasal spray dispenser is seen in this photo. Narcan is used to revive drug overdose victims.

 Photo provided

BELOIT – Free Narcan and fentanyl test strips now are available in a vending machine at the Beloit Public Library.

The service, which is intended to help prevent drug overdose deaths, is available thanks to the collaboration of several agencies and a $50,000 grant from the state’s Opioid Settlement Funds.

  

Recommended for you