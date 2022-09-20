BELOIT—The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) invites community members to make a difference in someone’s life.
NAMIWalks Your Way 2022 will be hosting a walk/run event dedicated to suicide awareness at Riverside Park on Oct. 8. The event will take place from 9 a.m.—noon starting at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion.
“The walk/run will take place from bridge to bridge,” explained Ishanti Harris, NAMI Administrative Coordinator/Walks Manager. “Beginning at Harry C. Moore Pavilion, we will walk past the Portland Avenue Bridge (Walter Knight Bridge), walk to the Hendrick Memorial Bridge bridge at Henry Avenue and then walk back to the pavilion.”
It is free to sign up, but teams or individuals can register online and raise money to go towards helping individuals struggling with mental health challenges.
Teams of runners will ask donors to support them by pledging money for their cause through social media posts and work of mouth.
Teams who raise a certain amount of money will win shirts and other swag. For example, at $100 raised the individual will be awarded a T-shirt and if an individual raised $250 they will receive a NAMI branded bag or bottle.
The goal of the event is to raise $30,000 in total in Rock County. All the funds will go directly into NAMI and its services.
“We wanted to make a realistic and attainable goal for our county,” Harris said. “Last year we raised $24,000 and we hope to surpass last year’s amount.”
So far the event has 96 individuals signed up including 25 teams. So far $18,915 has been raised for the non-profit organization.
A 50/50 raffle will be held and donations will be accepted at the event on Oct. 8.
This is the first time NAMI will be hosting a run/walk in Beloit to raise funds and awareness about suicide.
NAMI provides services such as peer group therapy sessions including youth groups, families and suicide loss.
“We are a peer based counseling center with volunteers that provide real world experience concerning mental health,” Harris said. “We give training to local law enforcement in regards to mental health and give presentations to elementary school’s in Rock County.”
On Oct. 8, speakers and information booths will be present at the park, surrounding the pavilion.
Harris along with Lindsay Stevens, Executive Director, will be speaking and present at the event to share information about their program. Testimonials from clients of NAMI and individuals who have struggled with mental health will also speak at the event.
This event is celebrating Fall United Day of Hope which lands on October 8. The organization will be having walks across the country on the same day.
Other walks will be held in Wisconsin on Oct. 8 including in Madison, Appleton and Wauwatosa.