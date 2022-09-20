hot Name of Winnebago County crash victim released Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - The name of a Pecatonica man who died when the car he was riding in hit the rear of a stopped school bus on Monday has been released.Jericho Porter, 20, died due to blunt trauma to the head, according to a preliminary autopsy report from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.Porter was the passenger in a car that struck the rear of a stopped school bus in the 9300 block of West State Road at about 7:15 a.m. A 17-year-old from Pecatonica was the driver of the vehicle.The crash remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Winnebago County Coroner Pecatonica Crash Autopsy Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Beloit sees building projects advance Hononegah cross country trio taking on the competition by storm Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime