SEWARD, Ill. - The name of the 63-year-old man who died at a grain elevator Tuesday morning has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Brian Lovett of Winnebago, Illinois, apparently suffered a cardiac arrest while on a walkway on top of a grain bin at ADM Grain Company at 16100 Third St., Seward, which is west of Rockford.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene around 8 a.m. and after they gained access to the person, efforts to revive him were performed. Lovett was pronounced dead at the scene.