TOWN OF LAPRAIRIE - The name of the woman who died in a single vehicle crash on County Road J Wednesday has been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
Sandra B. Reyna, 49, died due to the injuries she received in a crash that occurred shortly after 4 p,m, Wednesday, according to a news release from the medical examiner's office.
Reyna was driving a GMC Acadia southbound on South County Road J when she left the roadway, hit a mailbox, went through a cornfield and through a yard before hitting a tree. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.