TOWN OF FULTON—The name of the Janesville man who died in a single vehicle crash on April 12 has been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Matthew S. Fritz, 39, died in the crash which was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of North Washington and Holland roads.
Investigations indicate Fritz was driving a truck south on North Washington Road and left the roadway, entered the east ditch and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.