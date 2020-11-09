One day not long ago I decided to look up my grandmother in the 1890 United States Census. She was only one-years-old. I was amazed to find out that she was one of the few people listed who were native Texans. Her parents and grandparents had all come from elsewhere, usually the deep South. My grandmother was actually a first-generation Texan. I’d never quite realized this before, which shows that I need a lot more instruction in Family Tree 101.
This all got me thinking: my own grandparents, on both sides, were first-generation Texans. And I realized that the elderly people in my little hometown were also first-generation Texans. I decided to check online my hometown graveyard, and sure enough: these old people’s fathers were often Confederate soldiers. All my hometown’s founders were sons and daughters of the vanquished South.
It was a funny way of thinking about the passage of time, and suddenly I felt both very disoriented and very old. But I wasn’t done with the dizziness.
I realized that my grandmother would have been a teen when she and her family first had the luxury of indoor plumbing. She grew up with wells and outhouses the rule.
She would have been nearly 30 before she rode in one of those new-fangled horseless carriages. Mules and buggies were the rule until she was around twenty-five and married with two children.
Did she, as a fine Texan lady, know how to harness and saddle a horse?
She would have given birth to all five of her children before she ever heard a radio. What sort of radio was it—likely one of those crystal sets with a receiver but not much in the way of housing? What did she think of the radio? Did she think that it would ruin person-to-person conversation on the front porch as everyone went inside to listen to some stranger?
She would have been a young adult before she enjoyed the pleasures of a personal telephone line, as “party lines” were the rule before that. You only answered if your personal ring went off. If not, the call was for someone else on the party line. Was she tempted as a young girl to listen in in hopes of finding out if there were any scandals at the farm house down the road?
Of course, these are all questions that I wished I had asked her when she was still alive, but they were of no interest whatever to me then. I would want to know what it was like to have spent one’s early years with one technological miracle after another. I would have liked to know what tales she heard from her parents about the old days in the defeated South. I would have loved to have known if she had any strong feelings of identity about being a “first generation Texan.”
But by the time we are old enough to acquire a sense of the past and pursue an oral history of our own, our nearest forefathers and foremothers have died. We get old too soon and smart too late. That’s another question I would have liked to ask my grandmother: would she agree with that waying? Too late.
Of course, she was not my only grandparent. Her husband was a Texas sheriff who chased bad people like Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. I’d have had a question or two hundred for him, too. On my father’s side, according to my mother, my grandmother Alice was a brilliant talker with a keen interest in human motivation. Far too late to talk to her ether, though at least there I have an excuse, since she died when I was only six. But my other grandmother (see above) died when I was nearly forty.
When one of the elderly secretaries died in the TV series MAD MEN, her boss said, “She was born in a hayloft in a barn and died on the 67th floor. She was an astronaut.”
My grandmother died on the first floor. But she was only 80 when the astronauts first reached the moon. She was with them, an astronaut all her own.
Tom McBride is the author of “Bent Dead in Beloit,” a mystery and other books.