The Human Society of Southern Wisconsin Adoption Team Lead Allison Strieker is shown with Sumo the cat. The Society’s ‘Mutts & Martinis’ event will be back on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at The Beloit Club.
BELOIT—It’s going to be fancy and a bit boozy, with everything from specialty martinis to live harp music courtesy of Sophia Speece.
After being paused a year due to COVID-19, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s ‘Mutts & Martinis’ event will be back in gala form on Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at The Beloit Club thanks to a generous donation from Blackhawk Bank.
While the much-loved event included appetizers and cocktails in the past, this year’s event will include a sit down dinner making for a new experience.
“We are also going to add a live auction to the silent auction to make it more interactive and fun. There are really good prizes this year,” said Fundraising Coordinator Ann Peterson.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Executive Director Jim McMullen will be giving a presentation on the new facility at the event. The evening also will include a wine pull and wine tasting by Timber Hill Winery and whiskey and vodka tasting by Rush Creek Distilling.
Peterson said tickets are $100 per person.
Everyone will receive a complimentary cocktail with dinner in addition to the wine and alcohol tastings. The menu features three meals, including a beef, chicken, or vegan option, plus a chocolate-covered cheesecake bite dessert.
“It’s going to be a really fun event. I’m looking forward to dressing up, having food and drinks and making money for a good cause,” Peterson said.
Tickets are available for purchase on The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website at www.PetsGoHome.org.
The event typically raises $6,000 to $7,000.
For questions pertaining to this event or information on making donations for the raffles please call the shelter at 608-752-5622, or email Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.
Peterson noted the Society has been busy, accepting about 10 animals a week from southern states due to Hurricane Ida. The increased animals going through the facility results in increased needs for food and medicine. The animals also get spayed and neutered. Peterson said about one more “cuddle shuttle” full of animals from the south is set to arrive.