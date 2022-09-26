BELOIT—Music, food, auctions and a few four-legged friends will be featured during the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Mutts & Martinis fundraising event set for Oct. 6.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour at The Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive. Specialty martinis will be available and music will be provided by Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor Rob Tomaro. Also featured will be magician James David. There also will be a wine pull and a live auction. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Humane Society Executive Director Jim McMullen will speak at the event and give an update on the progress of the agency and the pets it serves.
Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach coordinator for the humane society, said Mutts & Martinis is the society’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2021 and organizers hope this year will be another successful year for the event.
As part of the event, guests will be able to bid on items that have been donated by area businesses. An online auction will start on Oct. 3, featuring over a dozen items. At the event at The Beloit Club, there will be a live auction featuring fewer items, but the items will be of higher value, such as trips and get-away packages.
“We will have four or five big-ticket items for the live auction,” Stephens said.
A traditional feature of the Mutts & Martinis event is a visit from some pets seeking their forever homes.
“We might have a few pets and some alumni pets at the event,” Stephens said.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin just held an open house on Friday and Saturday at its new facility in the Town of Rock at 4700 S. County Road G.
“We love our new building,” Stephens said.
She said the new facility provides more space for the pets and the staff. The facility offers 40 acres of land and there are walking trails, providing plenty of opportunities for pets to stretch their legs and get exercise each day.