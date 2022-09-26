Event proceeds go to the dogs (and cats)

Community members pet dogs at the 2018 Mutts and Martinis fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. This year the fundraising event will be held Oct. 6 at the Beloit Club.

BELOIT—Music, food, auctions and a few four-legged friends will be featured during the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Mutts & Martinis fundraising event set for Oct. 6.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour at The Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive. Specialty martinis will be available and music will be provided by Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor Rob Tomaro. Also featured will be magician James David. There also will be a wine pull and a live auction. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.