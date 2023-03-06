Muskego fans dress as gangsters

Muskego High School basketball fans are seen wearing “gangster” or “thug” attire during Friday’s game against Beloit Memorial High School. Parents of Beloit players say the fans not only dressed in an offensive manner, but made noises and comments with racial undertones.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The superintendent of the Muskego-Norway School District said the Muskego Police Department is involved in an investigation of alleged racially insensitive activity that took place during the Beloit Memorial High School vs. Muskego High School basketball game Friday.

Muskego-Norway Superintendent Kelly Thompson said the investigation will include interviewing students and reviewing recordings at the game.