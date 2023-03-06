Muskego High School basketball fans are seen wearing “gangster” or “thug” attire during Friday’s game against Beloit Memorial High School. Parents of Beloit players say the fans not only dressed in an offensive manner, but made noises and comments with racial undertones.
BELOIT — The superintendent of the Muskego-Norway School District said the Muskego Police Department is involved in an investigation of alleged racially insensitive activity that took place during the Beloit Memorial High School vs. Muskego High School basketball game Friday.
Muskego-Norway Superintendent Kelly Thompson said the investigation will include interviewing students and reviewing recordings at the game.
She also apologized for behavior demonstrated during the game.
Beloit student athletes competed in Muskego Friday in the WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinals. During the game, several Muskego student fans were dressed in tank tops, pajama pants and ski masks. Some Beloit parents said the Muskego fans also pretended to smoke “blunts,” and it seemed the fans were dressed in a gangster or “thug” theme. Parents took this as a taunt to the mostly Black Beloit team. Also, Beloit players said they found the N-word and the word “Monkeys” drawn in dust on the lockers in the guest locker room. There also was a swastika drawn in the dust, according to reports.
“On Friday night, Muskego High School hosted a competition against Beloit Memorial High School. Following the game’s conclusion, MHS administration received an email from the Athletic Director of Beloit Memorial indicating concerns regarding the theme of the student section and racist images traced in the dust on top of the gymnasium lockers,” Thompson said in an emailed statement to the Beloit Daily News. “We were deeply disappointed and saddened by the information shared. Student safety is our number one priority and we work to ensure students have a positive and rewarding experience while competing in a safe environment. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and immediately began the investigation with the support of the Muskego Police Department.
“The active investigation continues and includes working with the Beloit administrators, interviewing students, reviewing the recorded event and assessing the school environment. Consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt,” Thompson continued. “We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community. Furthermore, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to improving processes that will ensure our commitment of providing an environment that meets the expectations of our community and demonstrates respect for others.”
Parents of Beloit students noted the Muskego fans also played recorder flutes, flashed lights from their cell phones and yelled taunts at the Beloit players, all of which are against WIAA rules. Toward the end of the game referees ejected some Muskego fans due to their behavior, witnesses at the game said.